FAYETTEVILLE — With very little size on its roster, Arkansas will likely rely on its shooters in Eric Musselman’s first year at the helm.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, they have one of the most prolific three-point shooters in school and SEC history returning in sophomore Isaiah Joe. However, he won’t be able to do it alone, so he and four teammates formed what Musselman called the “Breakfast Club.”

Joe, sophomore Desi Sills, junior Mason Jones, junior Jalen Harris and graduate transfer Jeantall Cylla usually met at the practice facility around 6 a.m. to get up extra shots with graduate assistants.

Together, the group has made 333 three-pointers at the Division I level. The obvious outlier is Harris, who struggled mightily behind the arc last season, making just 8 of 69 (11.6 percent).

Musselman said the staff is hopeful the point guard will make them at a higher clip this year, as the “Breakfast Club” has helped him with the mental side of shooting.