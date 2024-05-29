Arkansas basketball transfer signee Johnell Davis has officially withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-4, 203-pound soon-to-be senior, Davis was one of the most electric players in the country during the 2023-24 season for the Owls. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field, 41.4% from beyond the arch and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

Davis scored a season-high 35 points against then-No. 4 Arizona and added nine boards and three assists against the Wildcats. He had 14 games with at least 20 points and crossed the 30-point threshold on three separate occasions.