The Arkansas Razorbacks did well on National Signing Day, as all but one of the 20 high school commitments in the 2023 class signed their letter of intent on Wednesday. The Hogs also signed all four of their transfer commitments.

Of those 24 total who signed, head coach Sam Pittman said that 16 will be enrolling early, giving the young players the opportunity to go through winter workouts and spring practices with the team.

HawgBeat has compiled a list of those players here and the remaining positions that need to be addressed in the portal and from the unsigned high school ranks: