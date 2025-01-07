Arkansas signs Auburn transfer safety

Junior Auburn transfer safety Caleb Wooden has signed with Arkansas, the program announced Tuesday.

A 6-foot-1, 192-pound native of Georgia, Wooden totaled 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and two pass breakups in 2024. He started six games and played in 10, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF also awarded Wooden a 67.6 defensive grade, a 58.7 run defense grade, a 75.3 tackling grade and a 70.7 coverage grade on 305 snaps.

Throughout his three-year career with the Tigers, Wooden has accumulated 41 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two interceptions and four pass breakups. Wooden received a 76.6 PFF defensive mark in 2023 (218 snaps) and a 64.6 mark in 2022 (68 snaps).

After entering the transfer portal, Wooden reported offers from Texas State, UTEP, Florida Atlantic, North Texas and Washington State, but ultimately landed with the Razorbacks.