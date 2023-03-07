Arkansas has landed some massive help in the secondary with the transfer addition of former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary.

Head coach Sam Pittman said during a press conference on Tuesday the former five-star player has signed with Arkansas and will enroll in June.

“He was here on his OV this Sunday, Monday and left this morning.” Pittman said. “I can talk about him because he's signed his SEC agreement with us. We're excited about him. Big-time player out of Georgia.”

The second-year player was ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the country in the 2022 class according to Rivals. Pittman said he is excited about the addition.

According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary played 13 snaps on defense last season and he appeared in three total games. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound defensive back entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13.

Singletary is the second Georgia defensive back to transfer to Arkansas in as many years, as the Hogs added safety Latavious Brini prior to last season.