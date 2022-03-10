Arkansas signs Odom, Briles through '24, both receive raises

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has signed both of its coordinators through the 2024 season, the UA announced Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and defensive coordinator also received raises to remain with the Razorbacks, according to copies of their contracts obtained by HawgBeat via an open records request.

After being pursued for the same position at Miami, Fla., Briles will make $1.2 million this year and receive a $50,000 bump each of the following seasons. That is a 20 percent raise of his previous salary of $1 million.

He’ll make $1.25 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2024.

Odom’s salary will increase from $1.75 million to $1.85 million — a 5.7 percent raise. He was previously under contract through the 2023 season.

“I think it was very publicized that Kendal had the opportunity to leave and Barry does every single year,” head coach Sam Pittman said Thursday. “To maintain those guys I think is a big, big deal (and) that talks about they can’t leave something — whether it’s the state of Arkansas, the players, the camaraderie we have on our staff.

“But big-time loyalty. Because for the most part, they’re staying for less financial money, which a lot of people would not.”

Those raises increase Arkansas’ assistant salary pool to $5.626 million this season. Prior to the hiring of Pittman, it’s believed that the UA had never paid its assistant coaches more than $5 million.