Johnson de-committed from Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday, and made the switch to Razorback red on the first day of the early signing period.

Arkansas got a signing day surprise on Wednesday as speedy 2024 two-star wide receiver Krosse Johnson signed with the Razorbacks.

The New Orleans native also had offers from Tulane, Texas Tech, Indiana and others. While he hasn’t reported an offer from the Razorbacks, he confirmed to HawgBeat he will be on scholarship.

Johnson is the third wide receiver commitment in the class of 2024, joining four-star Ashton Bethel-Roman and three-star CJ Brown.

For Holy Cross High School last season, Johnson brought in 13 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. According to his X (formerly Twitter) bio, Johnson’s runs a 4.38 40-yard dash.

With Johnson’s signature, Arkansas is up to 16 total in the class of 2024.