Arkansas slips in AP Poll despite 8-0 record

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ stay in the top 10 was short-lived.

Despite beating a pair of in-state opponents last week, the Razorbacks fell two spots to No. 12 in the AP Poll released Monday morning.

Two teams jumped ahead of Arkansas. Even though it has a loss this season, Alabama moved up seven spots with a dominant win over Gonzaga and is now the highest-ranked SEC team at No. 9, just ahead of No. 10 Kentucky.

Fellow undefeated team Arizona remained at No. 11 after opening conference play with a blowout win over Pac-12 cellar-dweller Oregon State.

The Razorbacks are one of 12 remaining unbeaten teams in Division I and seven of those are inside the top 25. However, Arkansas has done it against a weak non-conference schedule that is 293rd, according to KenPom.

In addition to Alabama, Kentucky and Arkansas, four other SEC teams are ranked: No. 13 Tennessee, No. 18 Auburn, No. 20 Florida and No. 25 LSU. That means half of the conference is in the top 25.