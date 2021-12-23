 HawgBeat - Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades for 2021 - Defense
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-23 10:42:04 -0600') }} football

Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades for 2021 - Defense

Montaric Brown tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions in 2021.
Montaric Brown tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions in 2021.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch
{{ link.display_text }} |

Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat took a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Here is an analysis of the Razorbacks' defense in regular season ahead of their appearance in the Outback Bowl...

(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

Team Grades (SEC / FBS rank) --> 2020 --> 2019

~Overall: 83.2 (8th / 50th) --> 69.1 --> 68.9

~Defense: 71.2 (12th / 79th) --> 63.0 --> 67.2

~Run defense: 68.5 (10th / 71st) --> 52.7 --> 65.9

~Tackling: 71.6 (7th / 47th) --> 56.2 --> 66.9

~Pass rush: 77.4 (10th / 57th) --> 63.0 --> 71.1

~Coverage: 68.9 (10th / 70th) --> 73.4 --> 62.3

