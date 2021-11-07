Arkansas soccer falls in SEC final for 6th straight year

Arkansas' soccer team found itself in familiar territory Sunday afternoon.

Playing in the SEC Tournament final for the sixth straight year, the Razorbacks met the same fate as they had their first five trips, losing to Tennessee 3-0 in Orange Beach, Ala.

Despite beating them 3-1 in the regular season, the Volunteers became the sixth different SEC team to knock off the Razorbacks in the championship match.

Tennessee, the tournament's No. 2 seed, scored the match's first goal in the 42nd minute and then tacked on another two goals after halftime to put it away.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, who are ranked No. 5 in the country, their season is not over. They will now await their draw in the NCAA Tournament, the field for which will be announced at 3:30 p.m. CT Monday.