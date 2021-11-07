 HawgBeat - Arkansas soccer falls in SEC final for 6th straight year
Arkansas soccer falls in SEC final for 6th straight year

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Arkansas' soccer team found itself in familiar territory Sunday afternoon.

Playing in the SEC Tournament final for the sixth straight year, the Razorbacks met the same fate as they had their first five trips, losing to Tennessee 3-0 in Orange Beach, Ala.

Despite beating them 3-1 in the regular season, the Volunteers became the sixth different SEC team to knock off the Razorbacks in the championship match.

Tennessee, the tournament's No. 2 seed, scored the match's first goal in the 42nd minute and then tacked on another two goals after halftime to put it away.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, who are ranked No. 5 in the country, their season is not over. They will now await their draw in the NCAA Tournament, the field for which will be announced at 3:30 p.m. CT Monday.

In addition to the soccer team falling to 0-8 all-time in SEC Tournament finals, the Razorbacks - as a program - are now 5-31 all-time in head-to-head conference championship games since joining the SEC.

Three of those victories have come in the last three years, with the women's golf team beating South Carolina and men's golf team beating Auburn to capture the 2018 and 2019 SEC titles, respectively, and the baseball team knocking off Tennessee to win its first SEC Tournament title earlier this year.

The other two SEC Championship Game wins came more than two decades ago, as the volleyball team beat Florida in 1997 and the men's basketball team beat Auburn in 2000.

It is worth noting that the chart below includes only sports that have a championship that pits two teams head-to-head. That means Arkansas' dominant cross country and track and field teams - which have combined to win numerous SEC titles - are not included.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play,

Here is the breakdown of Arkansas' history in SEC tournament finals or championship games across all sports...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Soccer: 0-8

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Baseball: 1-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-1

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Football

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Women's Golf

South Carolina

W, 3-2

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

2019

Men's Golf

Auburn

W, 3-1-1

2019

Soccer

South Carolina

L, 1-0

2020

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-1

2021

Men's Golf

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2

2021

Baseball

Tennessee

W, 7-2

2021

Soccer

Tennessee
