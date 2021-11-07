Arkansas soccer falls in SEC final for 6th straight year
Arkansas' soccer team found itself in familiar territory Sunday afternoon.
Playing in the SEC Tournament final for the sixth straight year, the Razorbacks met the same fate as they had their first five trips, losing to Tennessee 3-0 in Orange Beach, Ala.
Despite beating them 3-1 in the regular season, the Volunteers became the sixth different SEC team to knock off the Razorbacks in the championship match.
Tennessee, the tournament's No. 2 seed, scored the match's first goal in the 42nd minute and then tacked on another two goals after halftime to put it away.
Luckily for the Razorbacks, who are ranked No. 5 in the country, their season is not over. They will now await their draw in the NCAA Tournament, the field for which will be announced at 3:30 p.m. CT Monday.
In addition to the soccer team falling to 0-8 all-time in SEC Tournament finals, the Razorbacks - as a program - are now 5-31 all-time in head-to-head conference championship games since joining the SEC.
Three of those victories have come in the last three years, with the women's golf team beating South Carolina and men's golf team beating Auburn to capture the 2018 and 2019 SEC titles, respectively, and the baseball team knocking off Tennessee to win its first SEC Tournament title earlier this year.
The other two SEC Championship Game wins came more than two decades ago, as the volleyball team beat Florida in 1997 and the men's basketball team beat Auburn in 2000.
It is worth noting that the chart below includes only sports that have a championship that pits two teams head-to-head. That means Arkansas' dominant cross country and track and field teams - which have combined to win numerous SEC titles - are not included.
Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play,
Here is the breakdown of Arkansas' history in SEC tournament finals or championship games across all sports...
~Volleyball: 1-7
~Soccer: 0-8
~Men's basketball: 1-6
~Baseball: 1-4
~Football: 0-3
~Men's golf: 1-1
~Women's golf: 1-0
~Women's basketball: 0-1
~Softball: 0-1
|Year
|Sport
|Opponent
|Result
|
1993
|
Soccer
|
Vanderbilt
|
L, 3-2 (2OT)
|
1995
|
Men's Basketball
|
Kentucky
|
L, 95-93 (OT)
|
1995
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-0
|
1995
|
Football
|
Florida
|
L, 34-3
|
1996
|
Soccer
|
Florida
|
L, 3-2 (2OT)
|
1996
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-1
|
1997
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
W, 3-0
|
1998
|
Baseball
|
Auburn
|
L, 7-5
|
1998
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-1
|
1999
|
Men's Basketball
|
Kentucky
|
L, 76-63
|
1999
|
Baseball
|
Alabama
|
L, 9-3
|
1999
|
Softball
|
LSU
|
L, 4-3
|
1999
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-1
|
2000
|
Men's Basketball
|
Auburn
|
W, 75-67
|
2001
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-2
|
2002
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-1
|
2002
|
Football
|
Georgia
|
L, 30-3
|
2003
|
Volleyball
|
Florida
|
L, 3-0
|
2006
|
Football
|
Florida
|
L, 38-28
|
2007
|
Men's Basketball
|
Florida
|
L, 77-56
|
2007
|
Baseball
|
Vanderbilt
|
L, 7-4
|
2008
|
Men's Basketball
|
Georgia
|
L, 66-57
|
2015
|
Men's Basketball
|
Kentucky
|
L, 78-63
|
2016
|
Soccer
|
Florida
|
L, 2-1 (OT)
|
2017
|
Men's Basketball
|
Kentucky
|
L, 82-65
|
2017
|
Baseball
|
LSU
|
L, 4-2
|
2017
|
Soccer
|
Texas A&M
|
L, 2-1
|
2018
|
Women's Golf
|
South Carolina
|
W, 3-2
|
2018
|
Soccer
|
LSU
|
L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)
|
2019
|
Women's Basketball
|
Mississippi State
|
L, 101-70
|
2019
|
Men's Golf
|
Auburn
|
W, 3-1-1
|
2019
|
Soccer
|
South Carolina
|
L, 1-0
|
2020
|
Soccer
|
Vanderbilt
|
L, 3-1
|
2021
|
Men's Golf
|
Vanderbilt
|
L, 3-2
|
2021
|
Baseball
|
Tennessee
|
W, 7-2
|
2021
|
Soccer
|
Tennessee