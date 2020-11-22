 Arkansas Razorbacks soccer falls in SEC Tournament Final for 5th straight year
Arkansas soccer falls in SEC Tourney Final for 5th straight year

Arkansas' soccer team came up short once again in the SEC Tournament.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Arkansas' magical soccer season came to a disappointing end Sunday afternoon.

After capturing the regular-season SEC title, the Razorbacks reached the SEC Tournament Final for a fifth straight time, but fell to Vanderbilt 3-1 in Orange Beach, Ala.

Despite being the No. 1 overall seed and a top-10 team, Arkansas allowed three unanswered goals to the seventh-seeded Commodores after scoring a quick goal of its own in the final.

It is just the second time the Razorbacks have lost this season. Their lone regular-season loss was to South Carolina en route to a 7-1 record.

Vanderbilt captured the SEC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the victory. However, that event has been postponed until the spring because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas, which is a strong candidate for an at-large bid to the national tournament, will likely play a spring season.

Unfortunately, losing in SEC Tournament championship games/matches is nothing new for Arkansas since joining the conference in the early 1990s. The Razorbacks have won just four times in 33 appearances across multiple sports.

The track and field and cross country programs for the men and women have combined to win numerous SEC titles, but the format is such that they aren't playing in a true championship game or match against one other team.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play, which pits two teams against each other in a final match. Arkansas has actually won that title in men's and women's golf.

As you can see in the chart below, Arkansas' only other wins were in volleyball (1997) and men's basketball (2000). Here is the individual breakdown by sport...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-7

~Baseball: 0-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-0

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Football

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Women's Golf

South Carolina

W, 3-2

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

2019

Men's Golf

Auburn

W, 3-1-1

2019

Soccer

South Carolina

L, 1-0

2020

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-1
