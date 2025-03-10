Arkansas Spring Practice Notebook No. 1

The Arkansas football team held its first practice of the 2025 spring schedule on a perfect spring afternoon in Fayetteville.

Media members were let in to view about two hours of practice out on the team’s outdoor practice fields, and HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers.

"Everybody’s just excited just to put the pads on,” quarterback Taylen Green said before practice. “Everybody’s talking about one-on-ones, and of course 11-on-11, but really the one-on-ones.”

Along with the returning talent such as Green, there were lots of new faces with the team being revamped through the transfer portal and freshman recruiting classes.

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from 11-on-11 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Monday’s practice.