Arkansas Spring Practice Notes, Observations: March 26, 2019
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up today's entire practice for the media for the very first time this spring. Check out our observations, including who was missing, from practice no. 8:
~ Chad Morris hosted a plethora of high school coaches at practice today, Ryan Mallett was out helping and even some Arkansas students checked out drills.
~ Hogs started practice with some special teams, moved on to the new "attack drill" where three defenders try to stop a player from getting to the practice dummy, they broke into offense and defense, did individual drills, and then came together for several O. versus D. sessions that were non-tackle.
~ There were at least three picks during practice today, one each from Bumper Pool, Montaric Brown (who has really been stacking them up this spring) and Miccah Smith.
~ Jack Lindsey's been getting a lot more reps this spring with quarterback numbers low and he's shown good arm strength but was also the thrower of one of the interceptions, the pick six by Pool.
~ Chad Morris has mentioned CJ O'Grady needs to work on consistency and he showed it today in practice, catching a very nice pass from Ben Hicks but also dropping a big one over the middle.
~ The running backs placed a lot of emphasis on ball security at practice today, Coach Traylor is trying to get all the walk-ons up to speed. Rakeem Boyd was on the field to start the practice but left to join his fellow yellow-jersey teammates inside.
~ Devwah Whaley was in green, as well as Grayson Gunter, Kirby Adcock, Courtre Alexander and walk-on RB Chad Hesson.
