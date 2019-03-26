The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up today's entire practice for the media for the very first time this spring. Check out our observations, including who was missing, from practice no. 8:

~ Chad Morris hosted a plethora of high school coaches at practice today, Ryan Mallett was out helping and even some Arkansas students checked out drills.

~ Hogs started practice with some special teams, moved on to the new "attack drill" where three defenders try to stop a player from getting to the practice dummy, they broke into offense and defense, did individual drills, and then came together for several O. versus D. sessions that were non-tackle.

~ There were at least three picks during practice today, one each from Bumper Pool, Montaric Brown (who has really been stacking them up this spring) and Miccah Smith.

~ Jack Lindsey's been getting a lot more reps this spring with quarterback numbers low and he's shown good arm strength but was also the thrower of one of the interceptions, the pick six by Pool.

~ Chad Morris has mentioned CJ O'Grady needs to work on consistency and he showed it today in practice, catching a very nice pass from Ben Hicks but also dropping a big one over the middle.

~ The running backs placed a lot of emphasis on ball security at practice today, Coach Traylor is trying to get all the walk-ons up to speed. Rakeem Boyd was on the field to start the practice but left to join his fellow yellow-jersey teammates inside.

~ Devwah Whaley was in green, as well as Grayson Gunter, Kirby Adcock, Courtre Alexander and walk-on RB Chad Hesson.