The defensive line was by no means dominant for the Razorbacks sacking opponents only 19 times in the 2017 season that saw the squad go 4-8. Of the Hogs' top sack creators, only two of five play on the defensive line so it's clear the staff needed to bring in more elite edge rushers, and they're attacking that need heavily with their recruiting for 2019.

The Razorbacks now have four defensive line commits and by the looks of their recruiting, they could be pushing eight by early national signing day in December. Here's a look at how the 2019 defensive line class is shaping up: