It's a very important time of year for recruiting and as coaches travel all over the country to see their top targets, the support staff that stays at home also works overtime. Arkansas's graphics staff is going all out for their recruits this week, sending out multiple customized and personalized graphics to each recruit. Creating all the custom graphics literally took the staff weeks.

Graphics can help programs stay at the top of a prospects mind as, by now, most of Arkansas's recruits have 10 or more offers and even more schools reaching out with interest daily.

Official visits are already in full swing and, on top of visits, calls and texts from assistant coaches, things like personalized graphics show recruits that they are important to the program. You can tell the difference between a generic or hastily put together graphic and the stuff the Arkansas staff is creating.

This week the main themes of Arkansas's graphics have been the new release of the Avengers: Endgame movie, which premieres Thursday night, and the 2019 NFL Draft, which also starts tonight.

While no Hog is projected to be taken in this year's first round like Frank Ragnow last year, Arkansas has had 19 NFL draft picks in the last five drafts, more than Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech and a lot of other programs the Hogs recruit against so getting that info out to recruits is key.

Another reason graphics are great for recruiting is that they are an opportunity for the fan base to shower prospects with attention and support, which is pretty important in 2019.

Arkansas already has six commitments in the 2020 class with prospects from Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. They'll host several official visitors next weekend.

Below are just a few examples of their work: