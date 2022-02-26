Arkansas-Stanford postponed, Hogs to play doubleheader

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The bad weather in the south has struck the Arkansas baseball program. Saturday’s game between the No. 2 Razorbacks and No. 6 Stanford at the Round Rock Classic has been postponed to Sunday.

Arkansas will face the Cardinal at 3:00 p.m. CT and will follow it up at 6:30 p.m. CT against Louisiana. Both games will be a full nine innings.

First pitch between the Hogs and Cardinal was scheduled for 4 p.m. — two hours earlier than the originally scheduled time of 6 p.m. Head Coaches Dave Van Horn of Arkansas and David Esquer of Stanford met by the third base dugout for a good 10-15 minutes before rallying their teams together to break the news.

The official ruling for the postponement was due to field conditions at the Dell Diamond. Indiana and Louisiana battled it out through light rain this morning/afternoon and left the field in not-great condition.

Van Horn mentioned earlier this week that the weather might play a factor, but he said he was confident his team could play through it.

“We just have got to mentally get through that,” Van Horn said Tuesday. “Hey, we’re going to play in that condition and it doesn’t usually help us when the wind is blowing in like that.”

Arkansas defeated Indiana 5-2 Friday on opening night of the Round Rock Classic. Starting pitcher Connor Noland recorded 10 strikeouts and surpassed 100 total strikeouts for his career.



