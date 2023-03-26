Arkansas has long recruited the state of Texas, and for good reason. NFL data shows the Lone Star State ranks second for most active players with 192, two behind Florida and a whopping 22 ahead of California.

There have been many ties to the state over the years, most notably with Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys being an Arkansas alumnus, playing on the offensive line of the 1964 national championship team.

The Hogs have had some good players come through the program from Texas as well. Former linebacker and all-time leading tackler Bumper Pool came to Arkansas from Lucas, as well as running back Dominique Johnson from Crowley.

Another Arkansas wide receiver from Texas who is in position to make an impact in 2023 is Jaedon Wilson. The Desoto native came up big in the Liberty Bowl game, catching two passes for 47 yards, one of which was a two-point conversion in overtime en route to a 55-53 win over Kansas.

Last year, Arkansas grabbed five players out of the state in defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Christian Ford, linebackers Carson Dean and Brad Spence and defensive end Kaleb James.

So far in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Arkansas has offered at least 43 players from the state of Texas. Here’s who the coaching staff is targeting: