Premium content
Premium content
Published Oct 20, 2024
Arkansas stumbles in ESPN FPI after LSU loss
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) fell in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 34-10 loss Saturday to the No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

After coming in at 25th overall following their win over Tennessee, the Razorbacks jumped stumbled six spots to No. 31 off the back of the loss to LSU in ESPN’s FPI this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 6.2-5.8 projected win total with a 76.8% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas has a 0% chance of winning the SEC and a 0.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.

According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 38-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 13th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 29 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 50 in average in-game win probability.

After eight weeks of football, Arkansas fell to No. 31 in the country in efficiency rankings, according to ESPN. This includes a 61.7 (No. 46) offensive rating.

The defensive rating moved down to 72.0 (No. 25) this week, and the special teams unit decreased its rating to 39.5 (No. 105) after the LSU game.

Compared to the rest of the SEC, the Razorbacks come in at No. 12 in the FPI just above Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. The Hogs look better in the efficiency department, as they slot in at No. 10 in the SEC.

Arkansas' next matchup will be on the road against Mississippi State (1-6, 0-4 SEC), which ranks 60th in ESPN's FPI with a 55.9 offensive efficiency (58th) and 32.4 defensive efficiency (113th).

The Razorbacks' game against the Bulldogs will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. It will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.

