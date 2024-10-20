Arkansas stumbles in ESPN FPI after LSU loss

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) fell in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 34-10 loss Saturday to the No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

After coming in at 25th overall following their win over Tennessee, the Razorbacks jumped stumbled six spots to No. 31 off the back of the loss to LSU in ESPN’s FPI this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 6.2-5.8 projected win total with a 76.8% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas has a 0% chance of winning the SEC and a 0.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.

According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 38-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 13th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 29 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 50 in average in-game win probability.