Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Arkansas coach John Calipari, Adou Thiero postgame press conference after loss to TCU. 

 • Mason Choate
Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas in a charity exhibition Friday thanks to a late three-pointer.

 • Mason Choate
Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

The Hogs are set to play in their second preseason charity exhibition game on Friday against TCU.

 • Riley McFerran
Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

 • HawgBeat Staff
Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat has all the BetSaracen lines and staff picks for Arkansas' matchup with Ole Miss.

 • Riley McFerran

in other news

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Arkansas coach John Calipari, Adou Thiero postgame press conference after loss to TCU. 

 • Mason Choate
Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas in a charity exhibition Friday thanks to a late three-pointer.

 • Mason Choate
Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

The Hogs are set to play in their second preseason charity exhibition game on Friday against TCU.

 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Published Nov 3, 2024
Arkansas takes hit in ESPN FPI after Ole Miss loss
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) fell in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 63-31 loss Saturday to the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

After coming in at 25th overall following their win over Mississippi State, the Razorbacks stumbled four spots to No. 29 off the back of the loss to Ole Miss in ESPN’s FPI this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 6.5-5.5 projected win total with a 97.0% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas now no longer has a chance at winning the SEC or making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.

According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 14th-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 25th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 32 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 56 in average in-game win probability.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After 10 weeks of football, Arkansas dropped to No. 33 in the country in efficiency rankings, according to ESPN. This includes a 64.9 (No. 36) offensive rating.

The defensive rating moved down to 66.8 (No. 35) this week, and the special teams unit increased its rating to 44.2 (No. 90) after the Ole Miss game.

Compared to the rest of the SEC, the Razorbacks come in at No. 12 in the FPI just above, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The Hogs look slightly better in the efficiency department, as they slot in at No. 11 in the SEC.

Following the upcoming bye week, Arkansas' next matchup will be at home against No. 6 Texas (7-1, 3-1 SEC), which ranks No. 1 in ESPN's FPI with a 71.8 offensive efficiency (20th) and 92.0 defensive efficiency (2nd).

Per ESPN analytics, Arkansas has a 16.2% chance of beating Texas on Nov. 16, a 94.7% chance of beating Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23 and a 39.4% chance of beating Missouri on Nov. 30.

The Razorbacks' game against the Longhorns will kick off at 11 CT at Razorback Stadium next Saturday. It will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement