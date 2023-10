Rivals updated its recruiting rankings for the 2024 basketball recruiting class Tuesday and there was a great deal of movement from Arkansas' one commit and plenty of targets. Most of the movement was down, but some prospects moved up marginally or remained at the same spot.

Arkansas' lone commit in the 2024 class is Jalen Shelly out of Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. The 6-foot-8, 175-pound wing moved from No. 35 to No. 46 nationally.

Here's a look at where the rest of the players that Arkansas is targeting landed in Rivals' updated rankings.