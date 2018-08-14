It's Rivals rankings week and the latest release is the new pre-season Rivals100 for the 2019 class. While one Arkansas target rose since the last release in June, there were several prospects who dropped and dropped out of the Rivals100. There are still a couple more rankings cycles left before the final 2019 Rivals rankings are released around national signing day so the analysts will continue to monitor prospects' performances during their senior seasons and then take into account their full body of work.

Starting with the no. 1 tight end in the nation, Pulaski Academy's Hudson Henry maintained his ranking since the June release and came in at no. 98. Henry is still a 5.9 4-star and will remain the no. 2 ranked player in the state.

Though committed to Oklahoma, the now-no.1 ranked player in the state of Arkansas Stacey Wilkins is still a big priority for the Hogs. After impressive camp performances this summer at the Rivals 5-star Challenge and other events featuring the top players in the nation, Wilkins has jumped from no. 191 to no. 56 nationally. Wilkins' rating is not only determined by his current performances but his huge potential to succeed at the next level.

Despite falling three spots in the June release, after a good showing at the Rivals 5-star Challenge, Knox maintained his no. 53 ranking. Knox is still a little ways away from making a commitment decision but has already had a very good official visit to Arkansas. Next up, Knox wants to take official visits to Tennessee and Penn State.

The biggest disappointment for Arkansas fans is the slide of formerly-no. 83 ranked Treylon Burks. Burks was and will still be the Hogs' highest ranked commit but he'll come in at around 110 when the rest of the rankings are released. So far, Rivals analysts have only ranked off of his high school highlight tape. Burks hasn't participated in any outside competitions, hurting his ranking, which was arguably too high to begin with. Burks was at one point ranked by Rivals as the no. 22 prospect in the nation but Rivals still has him rated higher than most other top recruiting ranking services. Burks falls from the no. 1 ranked player in the state to no. 3.

Formerly no. 94 in the Rivals100, Adonis Otey has fallen out of the top 100 after a bad showing at the Rivals 5-star Challenge. Most analysts agree that Otey was previously over-ranked and he should be more properly ranked when the rest of them are released this week. Check out the schedule for the rest of the Rivals Rankings.