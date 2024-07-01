Arkansas head coach John Calipari was in Istanbul, Turkey, over the weekend scouting and recruiting high school athletes who are showing out on the world stage.

The FIBA U17 World Cup is currently in progress and will be until July 7, and several Arkansas targets put on dazzling performances in Team USA's most recent game against France.

All told, Team USA has six athletes that Calipari has on his radar as targets to become future Razorbacks: Cayden and Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Chris Cenac and Tyran Stokes.

Most of those targets are in the class of 2025, aside from Stokes, who is in the class of 2026 and ranked No. 2 in the country.

The game itself wasn't particularly close. Team USA built up a 31-17 lead by the end of the first quarter, and it swelled to 18 in the second. France went on a run to cut it to nine, but that was as close as it got.

Team USA was able to extend its lead to 28 points in the fourth quarter and took home the win, 104-81.

Team USA was led in scoring by Cameron Boozer — one of two twin sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer — with 29 total points. Both Cameron and his brother Cayden played in the contest.

Team USA is next scheduled to play against China on Tuesday, July 2 at 1:30 p.m. CST. You can watch by clicking here.

HawgBeat takes a closer look at how each Arkansas target played in the game.

*Note: You can watch the game in full in the video player at the bottom of the page.*