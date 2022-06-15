Arkansas targets sprinkled throughout updated 2023 Rivals150
The Rivals150 for the 2023 class updated Wednesday morning. Once again, a majority of the scholarship players offered by the Razorbacks are ranked.
That has become the norm under head coach Eric Musselman, as all 11 high school players he’s signed since coming to Arkansas have been among the top 150 in their respective classes.
Here’s a look at where some notable recruits landed in the updated rankings…
Baye Fall: No. 13 --> No. 13 (no change)
Ron Holland: No. 9 --> No. 15 (down 6)
Omaha Beliew: No. 17 --> No. 19 (down 2)
Taylor Bowen: No. 31 --> No. 24 (up 7)
Wesley Yates: No. 38 --> No. 25 (up 13)
Layden Blocker: No. 46 --> No. 37 (up 9)
Zayden High: unranked --> No. 40 (n/a)
Chris Johnson: No. 47 --> No. 58 (down 11)
Brandon Garrison: No. 72 --> No. 61 (up 11)
Assane Diop: No. 32 --> No. 99 (down 67)
Osiris Grady: No. 68 --> unranked (n/a)
With these new rankings, it seems likely that Musselman will continue the trend of signing only players in the Rivals150.
Of these priority recruits, some of the names toward the top of the list seem to be trending in a positive direction for the Arkansas staff. After signing a loaded 2022 class that ranked second nationally, the Razorbacks should pick up right where they left off.
This list isn’t all-inclusive of the players Arkansas’ staff has offered, but you can find the entire Rivals150 list here.