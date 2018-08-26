Check out how Arkansas's top commits and targets performed under the Friday night lights in week one of high school play in Arkansas and Florida. Texas high school games begin this week and HawgBeat will hit the road to see four high priority targets as Jenks High School hosts commit Enoch Jackson Jr's Mansfield Legacy.

Playing in the Hooten's Classic Saturday afternoon, both Arkansas commits from Warren High School had big days on defense in the Lumberjacks take down of Southside Batesville 42-26. 4-star wide receiver Treylon Burks had 8.5 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a PBU playing linebacker as coach Bo Hembree limited his offensive reps. Defensive tackle commit Marcus Miller finished with six tackles and a fumble recovery. Warren takes a week off before playing at Stuttgart next Friday.

Joe T. Robinson traveled up north this past Thursday night to face Springdale and despite being up at the half, Springdale prevailed 48-28. Defensive end commit Zach Williams had a decent night however and managed to rack up a forced fumble and recovery as well as six tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. The Senators have a chance to take a win this week at home hosting Rogers. Watch highlights here.

As most faithful Arkansas fans already know, Pulaski Academy came up north to ROCK 7A Springdale Har-Ber 50-14. Tight end target and Hogs legacy Hudson Henry was the undisputed MVP of the game and after scoring the squad's first touchdown of the game, he went on to have 163 total yards on eight catches, one carry with two touchdowns. Watch highlights here.

Blackman high school secured their second win of the season against Florence High School (Alabama) 42-22 and two Hog targets led the charge. Current DB commit Adonis Otey had 41 yards rushing, 88 yards receiving, one pick, two tackles and a touchdown. Still undecided, top target Trey Knox also had a huge night with four catches for 111 yards, three rushes for 79 yards and two scores. They travel to Coffee County Central on Friday.

Arkansas's 2019 running back commit A'Montae Spivey's Central High School defeated Benjamin E. Mays 42-18 behind a 65-yard touchdown by the 6-foot-1 back. Spivey also had two more carries resulting in touchdowns for over 40 yards each but holding calls brought them back. Spivey finished the night with seven carries for 97 yards and two catches for 46 yards. Central hosts Meridian this Friday. Watch highlights here.

Hogs' quarterback commit KJ Jefferson continues to impress through two games for North Panola. His team steamrolled this week's opponent Rosa Fort 34-8 behind 307 total yards for Jefferson. He threw two touchdowns, a pick and ran nine times for 93 yards on the ground indicating that his ankle is bouncing back quickly. North Panola hosts Lafayette this Friday.

Legacy defensive end Mataio Soli had an unbelievable night for Douglas County who defeated Eagle's Landing High School 33-14. Soli had 8.5 sacks in just the one game and has already racked up 23 tackles, four TFL, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in two games. Douglas County has a week off before they host Northgate High School.

IMG Academy travels all over the nation to face some tough opponents but a 42-0 whooping proved Pennsylvania's top 6A squad Pine-Richland is no match for the star-studded Florida prep school. IMG hosts Norland HS (Miami) on Friday. Shamar Nash had a touchdown towards the end of the game while Eric Gregory and the IMG defense held Pine-Richland to just 82 total yards of offense. Watch highlights here.

Joseph Stone got his first win with his new team in Florida. Gulf Breeze handed Pascagoula a big loss 48-15 on the road. Gulf Breeze hosts Pensacola Catholic on Friday. Watch highlights here.