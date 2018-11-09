FAYETTEVILLE — Austin Cantrell will be honored during Arkansas’ senior night festivities Saturday night, according to a graphic posted on Twitter by the Razorbacks.

We'll honor these 16 guys pregame tomorrow. ONE last time through the A! pic.twitter.com/Gbn0K8MpHy

A redshirt junior with one year of eligibility remaining, this signals that Cantrell’s time with the Razorbacks is coming to an end. He would presumably be able to transfer and play immediately at a new school as a graduate transfer.



With three games remaining, he has caught eight passes for 119 yards this season. That includes a 42-yard touchdown against Eastern Illinois.

Cantrell was a member of Arkansas’ heralded class of tight ends that also featured in-state four-star prospects Cheyenne O’Grady and Will Gragg. He was a three-star recruit out of Roland, Okla., who turned down an offer from his home state Sooners to play for the Razorbacks.

Like the other two, Cantrell redshirted his first year. However, he worked his way into the rotation a lot quicker than O’Grady and Gragg and has started 22 games throughout his career, including all but two games this season.

Although known more for his physicality and blocking abilities, Cantrell has also been dependable in the passing game. During his career, he has 34 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.

With O’Grady emerging as the Razorbacks’ primary target at tight end the last several weeks and in-state four-star prospect Hudson Henry, a legacy recruit, coming through the pipeline, Cantrell’s playing time as a fifth-year senior was likely at risk.