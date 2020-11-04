 Arkansas Razorbacks-Tennessee Volunteers 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Tennessee 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Wide receiver Josh Palmer has been Tennessee's biggest offensive weapon so far in 2020.
Wide receiver Josh Palmer has been Tennessee's biggest offensive weapon so far in 2020. (Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY Sports)
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Tennessee using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.

Stat Comparison - Tennessee | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 103)

Offense

Scoring: 22.2 (82nd) | 24.6 (75th)

Total yards: 323.8 (88th) | 369.4 (76th)

Passing: 188.2 (81st) | 243.2 (44th)

Rushing: 135.6 (70th) | 126.2 (76th)

Third downs: 26.1% (t-97th) | 32.4% (86th)

Sacks allowed/game: 2.20 (t-54th) | 3.00 (t-76th)

Turnovers: 8 (t-58th) | 7 (t-46th)

Defense

Scoring: 33.0 (t-69th) | 28.8 (51st)

Total yards: 407.0 (59th) | 423.4 (65th)

Passing: 254.0 (68th) | 245.2 (61st)

Rushing: 153.0 (52nd) | 178.2 (66th)

Third downs: 47.1% (82nd) | 36.7% (37th)

Sacks/game: 2.00 (t-54th) | 1.80 (t-70th)

Turnovers forced: 7 (t-50th) | 13 (t-4th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Tennessee vs. Arkansas
Tennessee Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Jarrett Guarantano (6.0)

QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)

RB Eric Gray

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Jacob Warren

*TE Hudson Henry

WR Ramel Keyton (5.9)

WR Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Josh Palmer (5.7)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

WR Brandon Johnson (5.6)

WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)

LT Wanya Morris

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Trey Smith

LG Brady Latham

C Brandon Kennedy

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Cade Mays

*RG Beaux Limmer

RT Darnell Wright

RT Noah Gatlin

DE LaTrell Bumphus

*DE Julius Coates

NT Aubrey Solomon

DT Jonathan Marshall

DE Matthew Butler (5.7)

DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)

JACK Deandre Johnson (5.5)

*JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Quavaris Crouch

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Henry To'o To'o (5.9)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

STAR Shawn Shamburger

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Alontae Taylor (5.9)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

CB Bryce Thompson

*CB Hudson Clark

S Jaylen McCollough (5.8)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Trevon Flowers (5.5)

S Joe Foucha (5.7)

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

Tennessee: 15

Tied: 3

(NOTE: There is still an "or" listed between the top two players at four positions on Arkansas' depth chart, but Henry, Limmer, Coates and Williams each started last week, so that's who we went with for this project.)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF HAWGBEAT'S COVERAGE OF ARKANSAS' UPCOMING GAME AGAINST TENNESSEE

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Tennessee | Arkansas)

Overall: 67.7 | 70.0

Offense: 68.8 | 67.3

Passing: 49.9 | 73.3

Rushing: 76.3 | 64.5

Receiving: 70.2 | 64.8

Pass blocking: 47.2 | 65.2

Run blocking: 70.5 | 62.4

