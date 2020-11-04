Arkansas-Tennessee 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Tennessee using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.
Stat Comparison - Tennessee | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 103)
Offense
Scoring: 22.2 (82nd) | 24.6 (75th)
Total yards: 323.8 (88th) | 369.4 (76th)
Passing: 188.2 (81st) | 243.2 (44th)
Rushing: 135.6 (70th) | 126.2 (76th)
Third downs: 26.1% (t-97th) | 32.4% (86th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.20 (t-54th) | 3.00 (t-76th)
Turnovers: 8 (t-58th) | 7 (t-46th)
Defense
Scoring: 33.0 (t-69th) | 28.8 (51st)
Total yards: 407.0 (59th) | 423.4 (65th)
Passing: 254.0 (68th) | 245.2 (61st)
Rushing: 153.0 (52nd) | 178.2 (66th)
Third downs: 47.1% (82nd) | 36.7% (37th)
Sacks/game: 2.00 (t-54th) | 1.80 (t-70th)
Turnovers forced: 7 (t-50th) | 13 (t-4th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Tennessee
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Jarrett Guarantano (6.0)
|
QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)
|
RB Eric Gray
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Jacob Warren
|
*TE Hudson Henry
|
WR Ramel Keyton (5.9)
|
WR Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Josh Palmer (5.7)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
WR Brandon Johnson (5.6)
|
WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)
|
LT Wanya Morris
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Trey Smith
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Brandon Kennedy
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Cade Mays
|
*RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Darnell Wright
|
RT Noah Gatlin
|
DE LaTrell Bumphus
|
*DE Julius Coates
|
NT Aubrey Solomon
|
DT Jonathan Marshall
|
DE Matthew Butler (5.7)
|
DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)
|
JACK Deandre Johnson (5.5)
|
*JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Quavaris Crouch
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Henry To'o To'o (5.9)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
STAR Shawn Shamburger
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Alontae Taylor (5.9)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
CB Bryce Thompson
|
*CB Hudson Clark
|
S Jaylen McCollough (5.8)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Trevon Flowers (5.5)
|
S Joe Foucha (5.7)
Breakdown
Arkansas: 4
Tennessee: 15
Tied: 3
(NOTE: There is still an "or" listed between the top two players at four positions on Arkansas' depth chart, but Henry, Limmer, Coates and Williams each started last week, so that's who we went with for this project.)
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Tennessee | Arkansas)
Overall: 67.7 | 70.0
Offense: 68.8 | 67.3
Passing: 49.9 | 73.3
Rushing: 76.3 | 64.5
Receiving: 70.2 | 64.8
Pass blocking: 47.2 | 65.2
Run blocking: 70.5 | 62.4
