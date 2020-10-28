 Arkansas Razorbacks-Texas A&M Aggies 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Texas A&M 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Kellen Mond is Texas A&M's quarterback. (USA Today Sports)
Kellen Mond is Texas A&M's quarterback. (USA Today Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.

Stat Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 101)

Offense

Scoring: 27.5 (t-59th) | 23.0 (t-77th)

Total yards: 422.5 (38th) | 346.5 (78th)

Passing: 250.3 (37th) | 244.3 (42nd)

Rushing: 172.3 (44th) | 102.3 (88th)

Third downs: 57.7% (5th) | 33.3% (t-82nd)

Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-3rd) | 2.75 (72nd)

Turnovers: 7 (t-61st) | 7 (t-61st)

Defense

Scoring: 29.0 (53rd) | 25.5 (39th)

Total yards: 354.5 (29th) | 418.8 (60th)

Passing: 279.0 (t-78th) | 241.5 (53rd)

Rushing: 75.5 (7th) | 177.3 (64th)

Third downs: 49.0% (84th) | 32.4% (17th)

Sacks/game: 2.50 (t-43rd) | 2.25 (51st)

Turnovers forced: 6 (t-47th) | 13 (t-3rd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Texas A&amp;M vs. Arkansas
Texas A&amp;M Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Kellen Mond

QB Feleipe Franks

RB Isaiah Spiller

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Jalen Wydermyer (5.8)

TE Hudson Henry (5.8)

WR Jalen Preston (5.9)

WR Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Kam Brown

WR Mike Woods

WR Chase Lane (5.6)

WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)

LT Dan Moore Jr. (5.5)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Kenyon Green

LG Brady Latham

C Ryan McCollum (5.5)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RG Jared Hocker

RG Ty Clary

RT Carson Green (5.5)

RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)

DE DeMarvin Leal

DE Eric Gregory

DT Jayden Peevy

DT Jonathan Marshall

DT Bobby Brown III

DT Isaiah Nichols

DE Micheal Clemons (5.7)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Buddy Johnson

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Aaron Hansford (5.9)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

NB Devin Morris

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Jaylon Jones

CB Montaric Brown

CB Myles Jones

*CB Hudson Clark

S Demani Richardson (5.9)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Leon O'Neal Jr.

S Joe Foucha

Breakdown

Arkansas: 3

Texas A&M: 15

Tied: 4

(NOTE: Brown and Clark are actually listed together with an "or" between them, with Jerry Jacobs listed as the other starter. However, Jacobs has since opted out and all indications are that Brown and Clark will both start, so that's what we went with here.)

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Texas A&M | Arkansas)

Overall: 79.0 | 71.9

Offense: 74.3 | 64.7

Passing: 64.4 | 74.3

Rushing: 73.6 | 59.8

Receiving: 71.3 | 62.4

Pass blocking: 52.5 | 67.1

Run blocking: 74.2 | 61.5

