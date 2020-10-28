Arkansas-Texas A&M 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Stat Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 101)
Offense
Scoring: 27.5 (t-59th) | 23.0 (t-77th)
Total yards: 422.5 (38th) | 346.5 (78th)
Passing: 250.3 (37th) | 244.3 (42nd)
Rushing: 172.3 (44th) | 102.3 (88th)
Third downs: 57.7% (5th) | 33.3% (t-82nd)
Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-3rd) | 2.75 (72nd)
Turnovers: 7 (t-61st) | 7 (t-61st)
Defense
Scoring: 29.0 (53rd) | 25.5 (39th)
Total yards: 354.5 (29th) | 418.8 (60th)
Passing: 279.0 (t-78th) | 241.5 (53rd)
Rushing: 75.5 (7th) | 177.3 (64th)
Third downs: 49.0% (84th) | 32.4% (17th)
Sacks/game: 2.50 (t-43rd) | 2.25 (51st)
Turnovers forced: 6 (t-47th) | 13 (t-3rd)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Texas A&M
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Kellen Mond
|
QB Feleipe Franks
|
RB Isaiah Spiller
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Jalen Wydermyer (5.8)
|
TE Hudson Henry (5.8)
|
WR Jalen Preston (5.9)
|
WR Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Kam Brown
|
WR Mike Woods
|
WR Chase Lane (5.6)
|
WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)
|
LT Dan Moore Jr. (5.5)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Kenyon Green
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Ryan McCollum (5.5)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RG Jared Hocker
|
RG Ty Clary
|
RT Carson Green (5.5)
|
RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)
|
DE DeMarvin Leal
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
DT Jayden Peevy
|
DT Jonathan Marshall
|
DT Bobby Brown III
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DE Micheal Clemons (5.7)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Buddy Johnson
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Aaron Hansford (5.9)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
NB Devin Morris
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Jaylon Jones
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Myles Jones
|
*CB Hudson Clark
|
S Demani Richardson (5.9)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Leon O'Neal Jr.
|
S Joe Foucha
Breakdown
Arkansas: 3
Texas A&M: 15
Tied: 4
(NOTE: Brown and Clark are actually listed together with an "or" between them, with Jerry Jacobs listed as the other starter. However, Jacobs has since opted out and all indications are that Brown and Clark will both start, so that's what we went with here.)
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Texas A&M | Arkansas)
Overall: 79.0 | 71.9
Offense: 74.3 | 64.7
Passing: 64.4 | 74.3
Rushing: 73.6 | 59.8
Receiving: 71.3 | 62.4
Pass blocking: 52.5 | 67.1
Run blocking: 74.2 | 61.5
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news