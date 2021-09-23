Arkansas-Texas A&M 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 28.3 (77th) | 41.0 (t-21st)
Total yards: 445.7 (33rd) | 492.3 (22nd)
Passing: 260.7 (45th) | 210.0 (85th)
Rushing: 185.0 (t-44th) | 282.3 (8th)
Third downs: 48.9% (23rd) | 39.5% (t-72nd)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.00 (t-66th) | 0.67 (t-8th)
Turnovers: 7 (t-115th) | 2 (t-11th)
Defense
Scoring: 5.7 (1st) | 16.0 (t-27th)
Total yards: 239.3 (9th) | 265.7 (18th)
Passing: 77.3 (1st) | 142.0 (12th)
Rushing: 162.0 (t-86th) | 123.7 (57th)
Third downs: 34.7% (53rd) | 28.3% (17th)
Sacks/game: 3.33 (t-20th) | 2.33 (t-51st)
Turnovers forced: 4 (t-67th) | 5 (t-42nd)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Texas A&M
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Zach Calzada
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Isaiah Spiller
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Jalen Wydermyer
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Chase Lane (5.6)
|
WR De’Vion Warren (5.5)
|
*WR Caleb Chapman
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
*SLOT Ainias Smith
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
**LT Jahmir Johnson (5.7)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Aki Ogunbiyi
|
LG Brady Latham
|
***C Bryce Foster
|
*C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
*RG Layden Robinson
|
RG Ty Clary
|
RT Kenyon Green
|
*RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Tyree Johnson
|
JACK Zach Williams
|
DT DeMarvin Leal
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
DT Jayden Peevy
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
DE Micheal Clemons
|
DE Tre Williams
|
MLB Andre White Jr.
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Aaron Hansford
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
NB Antonio Johnson (6.0)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
***CB Brian George (5.8)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
CB Jaylon Jones
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
S Leon O'Neal Jr. (5.9)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Demani Richardson
|
S Joe Foucha
*Chapman, Smith and Robinson for Texas A&M and Stromberg and Wagner for Arkansas are each dealing with injuries. It sounds like Robinson will play for the Aggies, but the other four are less certain.
**Johnson is listed with an "or" at left tackle for Texas A&M, but has started the first three games.
***Luke Matthews is listed as the starting center, but Foster has started each of the first three games of the season. Myles Jones is listed as a starting cornerback, but Brian George has started the first three games.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 3
Texas A&M: 17
Tied: 2
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Texas A&M | Arkansas)
Overall: 91.0 | 91.7
Offense: 72.3 | 85.4
Passing: 64.1 | 70.6
Rushing: 78.8 | 84.5
Receiving: 65.2 | 63.5
Pass blocking: 53.4 | 60.9
Run blocking: 72.3 | 87.6
Defense: 87.1 | 72.6
Run defense: 72.3 | 71.7
Tackling: 67.6 | 65.8
Pass rush: 80.5 | 78.3
Coverage: 90.4 | 67.5
Special teams: 73.0 | 74.5
