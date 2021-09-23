Arkansas-Texas A&M 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

*Chapman, Smith and Robinson for Texas A&M and Stromberg and Wagner for Arkansas are each dealing with injuries. It sounds like Robinson will play for the Aggies, but the other four are less certain.

**Johnson is listed with an "or" at left tackle for Texas A&M, but has started the first three games.

***Luke Matthews is listed as the starting center, but Foster has started each of the first three games of the season. Myles Jones is listed as a starting cornerback, but Brian George has started the first three games.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 3

Texas A&M: 17

Tied: 2