 Arkansas Razorbacks-Texas A&M Aggies 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Texas A&M 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal has been Texas A&M's best defensive player so far this season, per PFF.
Defensive end DeMarvin Leal has been Texas A&M's best defensive player so far this season, per PFF. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 28.3 (77th) | 41.0 (t-21st)
Total yards: 445.7 (33rd) | 492.3 (22nd)
Passing: 260.7 (45th) | 210.0 (85th)
Rushing: 185.0 (t-44th) | 282.3 (8th)
Third downs: 48.9% (23rd) | 39.5% (t-72nd)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.00 (t-66th) | 0.67 (t-8th)
Turnovers: 7 (t-115th) | 2 (t-11th)

Defense

Scoring: 5.7 (1st) | 16.0 (t-27th)
Total yards: 239.3 (9th) | 265.7 (18th)
Passing: 77.3 (1st) | 142.0 (12th)
Rushing: 162.0 (t-86th) | 123.7 (57th)
Third downs: 34.7% (53rd) | 28.3% (17th)
Sacks/game: 3.33 (t-20th) | 2.33 (t-51st)
Turnovers forced: 4 (t-67th) | 5 (t-42nd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Texas A&amp;M vs. Arkansas
Texas A&amp;M Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Zach Calzada

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Isaiah Spiller

RB Trelon Smith

TE Jalen Wydermyer

TE Blake Kern

WR Chase Lane (5.6)

WR De’Vion Warren (5.5)

*WR Caleb Chapman

WR Tyson Morris

*SLOT Ainias Smith

SLOT Treylon Burks

**LT Jahmir Johnson (5.7)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Aki Ogunbiyi

LG Brady Latham

***C Bryce Foster

*C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

*RG Layden Robinson

RG Ty Clary

RT Kenyon Green

*RT Dalton Wagner

DE Tyree Johnson

JACK Zach Williams

DT DeMarvin Leal

DT Markell Utsey

DT Jayden Peevy

DT John Ridgeway

DE Micheal Clemons

DE Tre Williams

MLB Andre White Jr.

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Aaron Hansford

WLB Hayden Henry

NB Antonio Johnson (6.0)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

***CB Brian George (5.8)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

CB Jaylon Jones

CB LaDarrius Bishop

S Leon O'Neal Jr. (5.9)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Demani Richardson

S Joe Foucha

*Chapman, Smith and Robinson for Texas A&M and Stromberg and Wagner for Arkansas are each dealing with injuries. It sounds like Robinson will play for the Aggies, but the other four are less certain.

**Johnson is listed with an "or" at left tackle for Texas A&M, but has started the first three games.

***Luke Matthews is listed as the starting center, but Foster has started each of the first three games of the season. Myles Jones is listed as a starting cornerback, but Brian George has started the first three games.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 3

Texas A&M: 17

Tied: 2

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Texas A&M | Arkansas)

Overall: 91.0 | 91.7

Offense: 72.3 | 85.4

Passing: 64.1 | 70.6

Rushing: 78.8 | 84.5

Receiving: 65.2 | 63.5

Pass blocking: 53.4 | 60.9

Run blocking: 72.3 | 87.6

Defense: 87.1 | 72.6

Run defense: 72.3 | 71.7

Tackling: 67.6 | 65.8

Pass rush: 80.5 | 78.3

Coverage: 90.4 | 67.5

Special teams: 73.0 | 74.5

