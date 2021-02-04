College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ home game against Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, the SEC announced Thursday morning.

The postponement is because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Aggies’ program. It’s the second straight game Texas A&M has had postponed, as it was also supposed to play Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

No make-up date has been determined at this time, according to the press release. It is unclear how many games the SEC will be able to make up, as there is only one week between the end of the regular season and the start of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

Arkansas is just one of eight SEC teams - out of 14 - that has played all 10 conference games up to this point of the season.

However, this is the second time the Razorbacks’ schedule has been altered because of the coronavirus. Their road game at Tulsa on Dec. 8 was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Hurricane’s program and eventually replaced with a home game against Southern the next day.

The only other sporting event the Razorbacks have lost to the pandemic is the football team’s game against TCU in the Texas Bowl, which was called off because of issues within the Horned Frogs’ program.

In addition to the men’s team replacing Tulsa with Southern, the women’s basketball team lost a game against Vanderbilt because of its decision to opt out of the rest of the season only to replace it with a matchup against UConn.