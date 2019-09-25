News More News
Arkansas-Texas A&M star power, stat comparison, PFF breakdown

Kamren Curl makes a tackle against Texas A&M in 2018.
Kamren Curl makes a tackle against Texas A&M in 2018.
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits. We also compare the teams using Pro Football Focus grades and other statistics.

Stat Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 33.3 (t-51st) | 29.0 (t-74th)

Total yards: 447.8 (45th) | 440.8 (54th)

Passing: 303.2 (24th) | 288.0 (31st)

Rushing: 144.5 (84th) | 152.8 (79th)

Third downs: 42.0% (54th) | 38.6% (80th)

Sacks allowed: 6 (t-53rd) | 5 (t-38th)

Turnovers: 7 (t-93rd) | 8 (t-101st)

Defense

Scoring: 15.5 (22nd) | 27.3 (79th)

Total yards: 276.0 (18th) | 410.3 (83rd)

Passing: 165.0 (20th) | 252.0 (93rd)

Rushing: 111.0 (t-36th) | 158.3 (77th)

Third downs: 26.9% (13th) | 33.3% (t-45th)

Sacks: 6 (t-91st) | 11 (t-25th)

Turnovers: 6 (t-42nd) | 8 (t-18th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Texas A&amp;M vs. Arkansas
Texas A&amp;M Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Kellen Mond

QB Nick Starkel

RB Jacob Kibodi (5.5)

RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)

TE Glenn Beal

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Jhamon Ausbon (5.9)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Quartney Davis (5.8)

WR Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Kendrick Rogers (5.7)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

LT Dan Moore Jr. (5.5)

LT Colton Jackson (5.7)

LG Jared Hocker (5.7)

LG Austin Capps (5.7)

C Colton Prater

C Ty Clary

RG Kenyon Green

RG Ricky Stromberg

RT Carson Green (5.5)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE Tyree Johnson (5.8)

DE Mataio Soli (5.8)

DE Micheal Clemons

DE Gabe Richardson

DT Justin Madubuike (5.9)

DT McTelvin Agim (6.0)

DT Bobby Brown III

DT T.J. Smith

MLB Buddy Johnson (5.8)

MLB De'Jon Harris

WLB Anthony Hines III (5.9)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

SLB Ikenna Okeke (5.8)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Myles Jones (5.8)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

CB Debione Renfro (5.5)

CB Jarques McClellion (5.6)

S Leon O'Neal Jr.

SS Kamren Curl

S Demani Richardson

FS Joe Foucha

Breakdown

Tied: 6

Arkansas edge: 6

Texas A&M edge: 10

Pro Football Focus Comparison

Team Grades (Texas A&M | Arkansas)

Overall: 86.3 | 86.1

Offense: 75.5 | 73.2

Passing: 73.6 | 65.8

