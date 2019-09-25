Arkansas-Texas A&M star power, stat comparison, PFF breakdown
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas A&M using the players' star ratings as recruits. We also compare the teams using Pro Football Focus grades and other statistics.
Stat Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 33.3 (t-51st) | 29.0 (t-74th)
Total yards: 447.8 (45th) | 440.8 (54th)
Passing: 303.2 (24th) | 288.0 (31st)
Rushing: 144.5 (84th) | 152.8 (79th)
Third downs: 42.0% (54th) | 38.6% (80th)
Sacks allowed: 6 (t-53rd) | 5 (t-38th)
Turnovers: 7 (t-93rd) | 8 (t-101st)
Defense
Scoring: 15.5 (22nd) | 27.3 (79th)
Total yards: 276.0 (18th) | 410.3 (83rd)
Passing: 165.0 (20th) | 252.0 (93rd)
Rushing: 111.0 (t-36th) | 158.3 (77th)
Third downs: 26.9% (13th) | 33.3% (t-45th)
Sacks: 6 (t-91st) | 11 (t-25th)
Turnovers: 6 (t-42nd) | 8 (t-18th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Texas A&M
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Kellen Mond
|
QB Nick Starkel
|
RB Jacob Kibodi (5.5)
|
RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)
|
TE Glenn Beal
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Jhamon Ausbon (5.9)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Quartney Davis (5.8)
|
WR Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Kendrick Rogers (5.7)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
LT Dan Moore Jr. (5.5)
|
LT Colton Jackson (5.7)
|
LG Jared Hocker (5.7)
|
LG Austin Capps (5.7)
|
C Colton Prater
|
C Ty Clary
|
RG Kenyon Green
|
RG Ricky Stromberg
|
RT Carson Green (5.5)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE Tyree Johnson (5.8)
|
DE Mataio Soli (5.8)
|
DE Micheal Clemons
|
DE Gabe Richardson
|
DT Justin Madubuike (5.9)
|
DT McTelvin Agim (6.0)
|
DT Bobby Brown III
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
MLB Buddy Johnson (5.8)
|
MLB De'Jon Harris
|
WLB Anthony Hines III (5.9)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
SLB Ikenna Okeke (5.8)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Myles Jones (5.8)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
CB Debione Renfro (5.5)
|
CB Jarques McClellion (5.6)
|
S Leon O'Neal Jr.
|
SS Kamren Curl
|
S Demani Richardson
|
FS Joe Foucha
Breakdown
Tied: 6
Arkansas edge: 6
Texas A&M edge: 10
Pro Football Focus Comparison
Team Grades (Texas A&M | Arkansas)
Overall: 86.3 | 86.1
Offense: 75.5 | 73.2
Passing: 73.6 | 65.8
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news