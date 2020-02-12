Arkansas tight end Erin Outley excited for college visits, camp competition
Three-star tight end out of Parkview Magnet, Erin Outley has just scratched the surface of his recruitment and this spring is going to be critical. He now holds eight Division-I offers with several more programs making constant contact.
"I've been blessed to have all these coaches hitting me up," Outley said. "I've just been working hard since I was young. I'm really enjoying the process right now.
"It's been good. I'm trying to see what kind of programs there are, I've been taking it slow and focusing on school."
At the top of Outley's list of programs to visit: Florida State, South Carolina, Kansas. The Little Rock native earned his offer from Arkansas and Sam Pittman's staff in December and he's already been back on the Hill to visit for junior day.
As far as his recruitment with Arkansas goes, they'll continue to be in the front of his mind as he visits other programs.
"It felt good to get the offer from my home state, it was a dream coming true," Outley said. "I was born in Little Rock, been in Arkansas my whole life. It's always been on my mind as a possibility.
"I will be revisiting Arkansas again. Relationship with Coach Cooper is really good, just want to see what the future holds for Arkansas."
Outley mentioned in a previous interview with Rivals that Arkansas's tight end usage and how much they're used in Kendal Briles' passing game are going to be big factors for him.
5A-Parkview had a tough 2019 season going 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play but Outley was a bright spot for the team. He had his breakout season as a junior, catching 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns, doubling his yardage from sophomore year. In 2018, Outley caught 27 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns.
Outley has grown nicely into his 6-foot-4 frame, going from 225 pounds as a freshman to 245 now as a junior. Outley was also a promising young basketball talent but chose to stop playing hoops in 10th grade. Sticking with football is clearly paying dividends.
Without basketball to play or track to run, Outley is focused on his speed, technique and strength as the major camp circuit comes up. It's a big opportunity to get in front of national analysts and get recognition, which can be hard to earn for Natural State State natives.
Outley estimates that he runs in the 4.8 40-range but he hasn't been clocked officially at a speed he's pleased with yet.
"I'm definitely going to the Nike Opening, adidas Rivals and the Under Armour camps," Outley said. "I love competing against the best. I want to show my route running ability and how well I can catch."
Outley is one of three in-state prospects offered so far by the Razorbacks. Northside DB Dreyden Norwood and Wynne OT Terry Wells have also earned scholarship offers.