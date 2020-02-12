Three-star tight end out of Parkview Magnet, Erin Outley has just scratched the surface of his recruitment and this spring is going to be critical. He now holds eight Division-I offers with several more programs making constant contact.

"I've been blessed to have all these coaches hitting me up," Outley said. "I've just been working hard since I was young. I'm really enjoying the process right now.

"It's been good. I'm trying to see what kind of programs there are, I've been taking it slow and focusing on school."

At the top of Outley's list of programs to visit: Florida State, South Carolina, Kansas. The Little Rock native earned his offer from Arkansas and Sam Pittman's staff in December and he's already been back on the Hill to visit for junior day.

As far as his recruitment with Arkansas goes, they'll continue to be in the front of his mind as he visits other programs.

"It felt good to get the offer from my home state, it was a dream coming true," Outley said. "I was born in Little Rock, been in Arkansas my whole life. It's always been on my mind as a possibility.

"I will be revisiting Arkansas again. Relationship with Coach Cooper is really good, just want to see what the future holds for Arkansas."

Outley mentioned in a previous interview with Rivals that Arkansas's tight end usage and how much they're used in Kendal Briles' passing game are going to be big factors for him.