Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz to transfer

The pass-catcher is the seventh Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

Hasz was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List prior to the 2024 season, in which he caught 26 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns across 12 games. In his injury-shortened 2023 freshman campaign, Hasz made 16 grabs for 253 yards and three scores in just five games.

2024 John Mackey Award Watch List

2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List

2024 (SOPHOMORE): Caught three passes for 22 yards in a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Registered two receptions for a total of 24 yards in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Collected two receptions for a total of 11 yards vs. Texas (Nov. 16) … Registered five receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Hauled in four receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns at Mississippi State, registering his second career multi-touchdown game (Oct. 26) … Recorded two receptions for 22 yards (Oct. 19) … Registered one reception for 16 yards in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Started and registered one reception for two yards against Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Made one catch for three yards in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Targeted once and did not record a statistic against UAB (Sept. 14) … Started and caught two passes for 46 yards, highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Taylen Green in the fourth quarter at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Registered three receptions for 42 yards vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (FRESHMAN): Stellar freshman campaign was cut short in the fifth game of the season with a broken collarbone vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 30) … Named to The Athletic’s Midseason Freshman All-America team … Caught 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns over five games … Recorded 19 yards on two catches in season-opening win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) … Caught three passes for 26 yards vs. Kent State (Sept. 9) … Hauled in his first career touchdown with a 19-yard catch vs. BYU (Sept. 16), catching four passes for 78 yards … Broke out at LSU (Sept. 23) with season-bests six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns to earn John Mackey Tight End of the Week honors … Caught one pass for 14 yards vs. the Aggies prior to season-ending injury.

HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early at Arkansas in order to go through spring practice … A consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … No. 87 prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … No. 182 prospect in Top247 rankings … Rated the No. 2 player in Oklahoma and the No. 3 tight end in the country by ESPN … No. 4 player in Oklahoma and the No. 9 tight end nationally according to 247Sports Composite … Played for head coach Loren Montgomery at Bixby High School in Bixby, Okla. … As a sophomore on varsity, recorded 32 catches for 703 yards (22.0 ypc) and nine touchdowns … Also rushed for a pair of two-point conversions … As a junior, hauled in 33 passes for 436 yards (13.2 ypc) and two touchdowns … As a senior, tallied 35 receptions for 597 yards (17.1 ypc) and nine touchdowns … Also rushed for a 17-yard touchdown and caught three two-point conversions … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Darren and Stacy Hasz … Has two siblings, Dylan and Jenna … Twin brother, Dylan, is a defensive back for the Razorbacks … Birthdate: April 19, 2004.