Arkansas may have its deepest tight end room since the 2015 season, when Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle dominated with a combined 1,128 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

If the 2024 unit is to achieve the same level of success as its predecessors, sophomore Luke Hasz needs to put up big production under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Named to the John Mackey and Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch Lists in the preseason, Hasz caught 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns last year before being interrupted by a season-ending broken clavicle early in the fifth game of the year against Texas A&M.

"I mean, first of all, he’s got good hand-eye coordination," Petrino said Tuesday. "His ability to adjust his body and make the catch, he’s very good on his route running and he’s tough. He’s a tough young man. He doesn’t shy away from anything."

One tight end who's been up and down throughout fall camp, according to Petrino, is redshirt junior Var'keyes Gumms, who returns after only catching three passes for 26 yards in 11 games a season ago.

Two years separated from being recognized by The Athletic as a Second-Team Freshman All-American for North Texas, Gumms reaching his potential at Arkansas rests on his ability to become more consistent.

"Some of it is being tough enough in every play, to concentrate and focus," Petrino said. "But, he can sure make a lot of plays for us. He can run and catch and do that."