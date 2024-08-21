PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Arkansas tight ends finding groove in Petrino's offense

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzZkdHhMUFlYeEJjP3NpPVh0T3czeW9yZ0RyTDRuS3Y/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Arkansas may have its deepest tight end room since the 2015 season, when Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle dominated with a combined 1,128 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

If the 2024 unit is to achieve the same level of success as its predecessors, sophomore Luke Hasz needs to put up big production under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Named to the John Mackey and Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch Lists in the preseason, Hasz caught 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns last year before being interrupted by a season-ending broken clavicle early in the fifth game of the year against Texas A&M.

"I mean, first of all, he’s got good hand-eye coordination," Petrino said Tuesday. "His ability to adjust his body and make the catch, he’s very good on his route running and he’s tough. He’s a tough young man. He doesn’t shy away from anything."

One tight end who's been up and down throughout fall camp, according to Petrino, is redshirt junior Var'keyes Gumms, who returns after only catching three passes for 26 yards in 11 games a season ago.

Two years separated from being recognized by The Athletic as a Second-Team Freshman All-American for North Texas, Gumms reaching his potential at Arkansas rests on his ability to become more consistent.

"Some of it is being tough enough in every play, to concentrate and focus," Petrino said. "But, he can sure make a lot of plays for us. He can run and catch and do that."

Advertisement

**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**

Somewhat forgot about this fall is returning redshirt sophomore Ty Washington, who impressed with 11 catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns within a four-game stretch during the 2023 campaign before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Petrino said he's been impressed with the Georgia native after the two didn't work together in the spring while Washington continued to recover.

"I didn’t get to know him at all in the spring, he was hurt the entire time," Petrino said. "He’s really a young man that’s into it, he wants to be good. Wants to learn the game and know everything about it and he’s got some size and strength to him that he’ll definitely help us also."

Rounding out the expected contributors is Eastern Michigan transfer Andreas Paaske, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound Demark native who's steadily improved since arriving in Fayetteville.

"He’s gotten a lot better," Petrino said. "I’m really proud of him. When he was here in the spring, he was a very, likable, happy young man, but he needed to learn when it was serious. When you needed to get tougher and become a better player and he’s done that. He’s learned what it’s all about, the competitive spirit at this level and what I need to do. He continues to improve."

Paaske played in seven games with three starts for the Eagles in 2023, and logged four catches for 39 yards in that span. Primarily recruited for his blocking ability, Paaske has worked hard over the offseason in the passing game and will play a role in the offense, according to Petrino.

"He can not only run-block and pass-protect but he’s catching the ball well now too," Petrino said. "One of the things we really wanted to really emphasize with him was running after the catch because in the spring he didn’t look good doing that. He went down way too easy but he’s really improved on that also.

"In the first scrimmage, he had a really big day, caught three passes in a row, scored on the last one, broke three or four tackles and it gave him a lot of confidence and he continues to improve."

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hcmthbnNhcy10aWdodC1lbmRzLWZpbmRpbmctZ3Jvb3ZlLWlu LXBldHJpbm8tcy1vZmZlbnNlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLXRpZ2h0LWVuZHMtZmluZGluZy1ncm9vdmUtaW4t cGV0cmluby1zLW9mZmVuc2UmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=