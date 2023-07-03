The Arkansas basketball brand is set to be well-represented in the NBA Summer League festivities, which begins Monday evening with the California Classic Summer League and the Salt Lake City Summer League.

While not all NBA teams will take part in both leagues, three of the seven former Hogs on summer league rosters will be in action.

The No. 27 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft, Nick Smith Jr. will be the only former Hog participating in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento.

California Classic Summer League games will be on July 3 and 5 and six total teams will compete at the Golden 1 Center — Hornets, Lakers, Spurs, Heat, Warriors and Kings.

Ricky Council IV, who helped the Razorbacks to a Sweet Sixteen in 2022-23, will play for the Philadelphia 76ers in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Council signed a two-way deal with the 76ers as an undrafted free agent after spending one year in Fayetteville as a transfer from Wichita State.

Former Razorback Jaylin Williams, who was part of back-to-back Elite Eight teams in 2021 and 2022, will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City, Utah. Williams was drafted by the Thunder No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Salt Lake City Summer League games will be held at the Delta Center on July 3, 5 and 6 and just four teams will participate — Thunder, 76ers, Jazz and Grizzlies.

2023 draft selections Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will both get their first taste of action in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17. The pair will be joined by former undrafted Hogs Stanley Umude and Au'Diese Toney to round out the seven former Arkansas players participating this summer.

All 30 NBA teams will participate in the NBA 2K24 Summer League and games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in a semifinal game (July 16), and the two semifinal game winners will participate in the championship game (July 17).

Below is a full breakdown of when and where each former Razorback will play...