A week after losing their SEC opener against Ole Miss, the Razorbacks look to defend their home field against Colorado State in a 2018 revenge match. Arkansas allowed Colorado State to score 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and lost 34-27 on the road.

Arkansas, now 1-1 on the season, is taking on the 1-1 Rams who are led by some experienced returners and some impressive newcomers.

“We’ve got a very much improved Colorado State team from a year ago coming in this Saturday,” Head Coach Chad Morris said Monday. “We know we’re going to get their best shot.”

The Rams are returning five offensive starters and six defensive starters, led by junior quarterback Collin Hill. Hill was the projected starter for 2018 before injuring himself in a non-football related setting during preseason camp. He made his return mid-way through the season and contributed some significant snaps but Colorado State went 0-5 to finish the year.

“Coach (Mike) Bobo does a tremendous job of coaching quarterbacks,” said defensive coordinator John Chavis when asked about the Rams offense. “This quarterback is good enough to make throws, you got to get them off the spot.”

Hill completed 77 percent of his passes in week two against and 66 percent in week one in CSU's loss to in-state rival Colorado.

Overall, the Rams run a pretty balanced offense that depends just a bit more on the passing game. They are 50 percent on third downs and 50 percent on four fourth down attempts. Their kickers are two of five on field goals, all have been 40+ yard attempts.