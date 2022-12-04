The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5) will play postseason football against the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, per reports.

Arkansas has played Kansas just twice in program history, both games coming in back-to-back years in 1905-06. The Jayhawks bested the Hogs both times.

This will be the sixth time the Razorbacks have played in the Liberty Bowl, breaking a tie with Mississippi State for the most appearances by any team. The Hogs are 2-3 in Liberty Bowl games, but they have won both of the past two, 20-17 (OT) over East Carolina in 2010 and 45-23 over Kansas State in 2016.

The Razorbacks qualified for postseason play for the third season in a row under head coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs were set to play the TCU in the Texas Bowl following the 2020 season, but the game was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Horned Frogs' program. Arkansas took down Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl following last season.

Kansas hasn't been to a bowl game since 2008, when the Jayhawks beat Minnesota 42-21 in the Insight Bowl — now the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. That season also marked the last time Kansas had a record that wasn't below .500. This year, the Jayhawks won more than three games for the first time in 13 seasons.

This will mark just the second time Kansas has played in the Liberty Bowl. North Carolina State and head coach Lou Holtz beat the Jayhawks 31-18 in the 1973 Liberty Bowl.

The game is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, according to the Liberty Bowl website. The television details have not been announced yet.