Arkansas to face LSU in first round of College World Series

The No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, LSU breezed through the Baton Rouge Super Regional against West Virginia. The Tigers took down the Mountaineers 16-9 in Game 1 and 12-5 in Game 2.

After the Razorbacks dispatched Tennessee in two games in the Super Regional round, they'll head to Omaha to face another conference foe in the LSU Tigers.

The Diamond Hogs now know their first opponent in Omaha for the College World Series.

This will be the fourth time this season the Razorbacks and Tigers have matched up. Arkansas traveled to LSU late in the regular season and dropped two of three games, and avoided a series sweep with a 7-4 win in Game 3 of the penultimate series of the regular season.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 43-14 record that includes a 19-11 mark in SEC play. They had some slight trouble with Little Rock in the Baton Rouge Regional, but advanced through after a close 10-6 win in the regional final last Monday.

The last time Arkansas and LSU played, the Hogs surrendered 22 total runs over three games and were run-ruled 13-3 in Game 2. Since then, the Razorbacks have only lost two games and breezed through the NCAA Tournament with a 5-0 record.

"This team, man, they stayed hooked up," Van Horn said of his team. "Locked up. We’ve talked about that, but they did it. And they’re talented. But it doesn’t surprise me that we went 5-0."

The schedule for the College World Series will be announced later.