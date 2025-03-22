Arkansas to face Texas Tech in Sweet 16

"Well, they're not afraid and they want to prove themselves," Calipari said. "I don't believe any of them were all freshmen in our league. I think they have a little chip on their shoulder about that. They're talented. Billy just has a different mindset. If I turn it over, so what, he goes on to the next play."

Arkansas weathered every punch 2-seed St. John's threw its way Saturday and walked out with a 75-66 win to advance. Freshmen guards Billy Richmond III and Karter Knox combined to score 31 points in the win.

PROVIDENCE — The 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks know their Sweet 16 opponent, as the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated Drake on Saturday, 77-64, and will play the Hogs in San Francisco.

Now, the Razorbacks and Red Raiders will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last five years. Arkansas defeated Texas Tech in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, 68-66, which put the Hogs in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years.

Texas Tech will be no easier to face than any other opponent the Razorbacks have faced this season. KenPom ranks the Red Raiders as the No. 9 team in the country with a No. 5 offensive rating and No. 36 defensive rating.

The Red Raiders finished the season 26-8 overall with a 15-5 mark in Big 12 play. They took down North Carolina-Wilmington in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament, and knocked off Drake in the Round of 32.

One interesting connection the Razorbacks and Red Raiders have lies in Texas Tech assistant coach Luke Barnwell. Prior to his arrival in Lubbock, he coached at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, and coached former Razorback Layden Blocker for two seasons.

Barnwell also coached former Kansas guard Gradey Dick, who the Razorbacks beat in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas and Texas Tech will tip off Thursday from San Francisco. Tipoff time and TV information will be released later. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for more Arkansas basketball coverage.