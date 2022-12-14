The Arkansas Razorbacks have reportedly filled their open tight ends coach position with Morgan Turner, who has been the tight ends coach at Stanford since 2013.

Reports have also stated the Turner will be visiting Arkansas' three tight end commits in the 2023 class tomorrow — Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm.

Turner replaces former tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, who left for the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina on Monday. The move for Turner comes after David Shaw resigned as the Stanford head coach on Nov. 27.

While at Stanford, Turner produced names like Austin Hooper, Dalton Shultz, Zach Ertz and Coby Fleener to the NFL. He was also tasked with covering Arkansas as one of his recruiting areas, according to his bio on the Stanford Athletics website.

A native of Champaign, Illinois, Turner has been with Stanford since 2010. He spent the 2010 season as a sports performance intern before he moved to an offensive assistant role from 2011-12.

The most recent draft pick Turner produced was Colby Parkinson, a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Parkinson was a semifinalist for the Mackey Award and an All-Pac-12 second team selection in 2019 after he recorded 48 receptions for 589 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to his arrival at Stanford, Turner spent the 2009 season as the quarterbacks coach at Indiana State, where he worked under head coach Trent Miles and offensive coordinator Troy Walters, a former Stanford All-America flanker.

A 2009 graduate of Illinois, Turner served as a student coach for the Fighting Illini during the 2004 season.