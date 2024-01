ESPN's College GameDay is one of college basketball's great traditions, as it brings hype and intrigue around the game it covers each week.

For the first time in Bud Walton Arena history, ESPN's College GameDay will travel to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' matchup with Kentucky on Jan. 27.

Though head coach Eric Musselman's squad hasn't gotten off to a hot start in conference play, the Razorbacks 10-7 (1-3 SEC) are looking to gain momentum after beating Texas A&M last week.

With matchups against South Carolina and Ole Miss looming, the Hoop Hogs will have plenty of chances to get on a hot streak before taking on the Wildcats.

As things currently stand, Coach John Calipari has his Kentucky team ranked eighth in the nation with a 13-3 (3-1 SEC) record. The Wildcats own wins over programs like North Carolina, Miami and Florida.

The matchup between both programs is sure to have high stakes for the rest of the season and should be an even-more electrifying matchup with College GameDay in town.