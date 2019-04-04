With the updated recruiting calendar speeding up the decision process for prospects, many athletes are choosing to take their official visits before their senior seasons. This weekend is the first official visit weekend for prospects in the 2020 class, and they can visit from now until the second to last weekend in June, or after the first day of classes their senior year.

Recruits get to take an all-expenses paid trip to campus that lasts 48 hours. On official visits the prospects will take tours, meet with coaches, mingle with the coaches' families, have a one-on-one with Chad Morris and learn as much as they can about what life would be like if they chose to play football at Arkansas.

They are also hosted by a player on the team that typically has something in common with them whether it be position, home town, home state, etc. This weekend is also the spring game so they'll get to take in a game day-type atmosphere.

This weekend Arkansas will host five of their top 2020 targets. Last year, the Hogs had roughly 15 early official visits, six of which turned into commitments later on.

Here's a closer look at the five athletes slated to spend their 48 hours on the Hill, plus a look at who could pull the trigger and call the Hogs: