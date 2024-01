The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff will host dozens of visitors this coming weekend for the final Junior Day before the NCAA recruiting dead period starts, and one of them is a rising sophomore whose recruitment includes some heavy hitters.

Danny Beale, a 2026 lineman for Cross County High School in northeast Arkansas, reported an offer from the Hogs on Jan. 18 and told HawgBeat he intends to take a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 27.