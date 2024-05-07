The 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard started 28 of the 29 games he appeared in as a freshman in 2023-24. Wagner averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game to earn himself a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will host Kentucky transfer guard D.J. Wagner this weekend for a visit, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Wagner scored 19 points and hit a career-best four threes in the 111-102 win over Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena on March 2. The former five-star prospect scored a season-high 28 points in a Nov. 24 win over Marshall.

D.J. is the son of former Memphis star Dajuan Wagner, who Calipari coached with the Tigers. Dajuan Wagner was a one-and-done for Memphis and he was selected No. 6 overall in the 2002 NBA Draft.

A native of Camden, New Jersey, Wagner was named the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game MVP, and he was the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year for three straight seasons. Other honors in high school included being the 2023 Iverson Classic Co-MVP, Iverson Classic 3-point Champion and the Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year.