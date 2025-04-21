Arkansas to lose freshman quarterback to transfer portal

Freshman Arkansas quarterback Madden Iamaleava plans on entering the transfer portal, sources told HawgBeat on Monday.

A 6-foot-3, 191-pound former four-star prospect, Madden is the younger brother of quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who announced his transfer from Tennessee to UCLA this week. Madden was committed to UCLA as a high school senior, but Arkansas swayed him away from the Bruins in a surprising Signing Day flip.

Madden's choice to enter the portal is reportedly directly tied to his older brother's decision, but his place on the depth chart likely plays a role, as well, as he was expected to be third team behind starter Taylen Green and backup signal caller KJ Jackson.

Assuming Madden's entrance into the portal, Arkansas now has 89 players on its projected 2025 roster, per HawgBeat's count.

