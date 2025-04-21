Arkansas to lose freshman quarterback to transfer portal

Freshman Arkansas quarterback Madden Iamaleava plans on entering the transfer portal, sources told HawgBeat on Monday.
A 6-foot-3, 191-pound former four-star prospect, Madden is the younger brother of quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who announced his transfer from Tennessee to UCLA this week. Madden was committed to UCLA as a high school senior, but Arkansas swayed him away from the Bruins in a surprising Signing Day flip.
Madden's choice to enter the portal is reportedly directly tied to his older brother's decision, but his place on the depth chart likely plays a role, as well, as he was expected to be third team behind starter Taylen Green and backup signal caller KJ Jackson.
Assuming Madden's entrance into the portal, Arkansas now has 89 players on its projected 2025 roster, per HawgBeat's count.
Player Bio:
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Three-star prospect by On3 … ESPN 300 (No. 142) and Rivals250 (No. 207) prospect … Rated the No. 142 overall prospect in the class of 2025, No. 12 pocket-passing quarterback in the class of 2025 and No. 13 overall prospect in California according to ESPN … No. 207 overall prospect in the class of 2025, No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2025 and No. 17 overall prospect in California by Rivals … No. 19 quarterback prospect in the class of 2025 and No. 25 overall prospect in California according to 247Sports … No. 38 quarterback prospect in the class of 2025 and No. 27 overall prospect in California by On3 … Attends Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, Calif. … Transferred to Long Beach Polytechnic following his junior season … Named the Gateway League’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year after leading Warren HS to an 11-3 record and CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal appearance as a junior in 2023 … Threw for over 3,600 yards and 43 touchdowns against just four interceptions as a junior … Finished sophomore year going 31-of-58 passing (53.4%) for 675 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception while backing up his brother Nico Lamaleava … Also ran for 62 yards … Also plays volleyball and has been a standout on the club scene … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: UCLA, Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington, Washington State and others.
Personal: Brother, Nico, is a quarterback at Tennessee.
Pronunciation: ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va