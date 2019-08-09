Arkansas to open 2021 season vs. former Southwest Conference foe
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will renew an old Southwest Conference rivalry to start the 2021 season.
Rice has replaced Missouri State on the Razorbacks’ non-conference slate for that year, as it will visit Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021.
The two schools have not met since 1991, Arkansas’ final season in the SWC, but have a history dating back to 1919. The Razorbacks lead the series 35-29-3 thanks to their dominance over their final three decades in the conference.
Between 1959, Frank Broyles’ second season, and 1991, Arkansas won 27 of the 33 matchups. It lost just five times and tied once. It will be the Owls’ first trip to Fayetteville since 1986, when ended in a 45-14 victory for Arkansas on homecoming. The Razorbacks have won nine straight games over Rice in Fayetteville.
The 2021 non-conference slate is now complete, with the other games also being in Fayetteville against Texas (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 23).
With non-conference games against Rice and Texas on the schedule, the Razorbacks will now play three former SWC foes in 2021, as Texas A&M is a member of the SEC West and a permanent opponent.
The game against Missouri State, which was previously scheduled for that season’s opener, has been pushed to Sept. 17, 2022. The move was necessitated by Arkansas adding a game against in-state foe UAPB - another FCS program - to the 2021 slate.
Here are all of Arkansas’ known future non-conference opponents…
2020
Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State
Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 21 - vs. UL-Monroe
2021
Sept. 4 - vs. Rice
Sept. 11 - vs. Texas
Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
2022
Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State
Oct 15. - at BYU
Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty
2023
Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina
Sept. 23 - vs. BYU
2024
Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State
2025
Sept. 20 - at Memphis
Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame
2026
Sept. 12 - at Utah
Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis
2027
Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State
2028
Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis
Sept. 16 - vs. Utah