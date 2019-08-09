**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will renew an old Southwest Conference rivalry to start the 2021 season.

Rice has replaced Missouri State on the Razorbacks’ non-conference slate for that year, as it will visit Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021.

The two schools have not met since 1991, Arkansas’ final season in the SWC, but have a history dating back to 1919. The Razorbacks lead the series 35-29-3 thanks to their dominance over their final three decades in the conference.

Between 1959, Frank Broyles’ second season, and 1991, Arkansas won 27 of the 33 matchups. It lost just five times and tied once. It will be the Owls’ first trip to Fayetteville since 1986, when ended in a 45-14 victory for Arkansas on homecoming. The Razorbacks have won nine straight games over Rice in Fayetteville.

The 2021 non-conference slate is now complete, with the other games also being in Fayetteville against Texas (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 23).

With non-conference games against Rice and Texas on the schedule, the Razorbacks will now play three former SWC foes in 2021, as Texas A&M is a member of the SEC West and a permanent opponent.

The game against Missouri State, which was previously scheduled for that season’s opener, has been pushed to Sept. 17, 2022. The move was necessitated by Arkansas adding a game against in-state foe UAPB - another FCS program - to the 2021 slate.

Here are all of Arkansas’ known future non-conference opponents…

2020

Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State

Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 21 - vs. UL-Monroe

2021

Sept. 4 - vs. Rice

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas

Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern

Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

2022

Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State

Oct 15. - at BYU

Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty

2023

Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 23 - vs. BYU

2024

Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State

2025

Sept. 20 - at Memphis

Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame

2026

Sept. 12 - at Utah

Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis

2027

Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State

2028

Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis

Sept. 16 - vs. Utah