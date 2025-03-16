Arkansas to play Kansas in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks were selected as a 10-seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and they will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, to play the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CT on CBS.
The Hogs and Jayhawks will play on Thursday, March 20. Arkansas is in the West region and, should the Razorbacks defeat Kansas in the first round, will play either St. Johns or Omaha in the round of 32.
Arkansas and Kansas met inside Bud Walton Arena in a preseason exhibition game on Oct. 25, 2024, a game the Razorbacks won 85-69. The two also met in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32. Arkansas overcame a 12-point deficit to win a 72-71 thriller in Des Moines, Iowa.
Depth was a major concern for the Razorbacks down the stretch this season, with both Adou Thiero (knee) and Boogie Fland (thumb) missing a big chunk of games in Southeastern Conference play.
The Hogs got good news on Saturday, however, when the school announced Fland was medically cleared to return to basketball activities. Barring a setback, he will be ready for the first round game against the Jayhawks.
During the preseason exhibition against the Jayhawks, Fland dropped 22 points, recorded six steals and dished out five assists.
Arkansas is 6-1 in first round games since 2008 and have advanced to the Elite Eight twice in that span. It also made three straight Sweet 16 appearances in that timeframe. Two of its three exits from the tournament since 2021 have come to the eventual National Champions (Baylor in 2021 and UConn in 2023).
Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news about Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.