Arkansas to play Kansas in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks were selected as a 10-seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and they will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, to play the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CT on CBS.

The Hogs and Jayhawks will play on Thursday, March 20. Arkansas is in the West region and, should the Razorbacks defeat Kansas in the first round, will play either St. Johns or Omaha in the round of 32.

Arkansas and Kansas met inside Bud Walton Arena in a preseason exhibition game on Oct. 25, 2024, a game the Razorbacks won 85-69. The two also met in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32. Arkansas overcame a 12-point deficit to win a 72-71 thriller in Des Moines, Iowa.