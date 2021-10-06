Arkansas to play Red-White game at Barnhill

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the second time in three years, Arkansas is returning to its former home for its annual Red-White game.

The intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17 - the day after the football team hosts Auburn - and will tip off at 2 p.m. CT inside Barnhill Arena, the UA announced Wednesday.

Barnhill Arena also hosted the first Red-White game of the Eric Musselman era, prior to his debut 2019-20 season.

“I just felt like a traditional Red and White game, that’s kind of been done in the past and (I wanted) to do something new and different,” Musselman said back in 2019. “This might be the only time that we play basketball back here, so it’s kind of a neat thing.”

Arkansas will play four 8-minute quarters in a scrimmage that is free to attend. No tickets are required and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served bases. Doors open at 1 p.m.

