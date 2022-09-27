FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. --- The Razorback men's basketball team will travel to Austin, Texas, for a charity exhibition game against the Texas Longhorns next month, head coach Eric Musselman announced in a tweet Tuesday.

The game, which is scheduled to air on the Longhorn Network at 3 p.m. Oct. 29, will be Texas' first in the Moody Center, its new basketball arena.

“The Arkansas-Texas rivalry is one of the great rivalries in college athletics,” Musselman said in a press release issued Tuesday. “The fact that we were chosen to open the Moody Center adds to our storied history and lays the foundation for the future when Texas joins the league."

The Longhorns will donate proceeds to the Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, Central Texas-based organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities for children.

Texas season ticket holders and Longhorn Foundation members will be first in line to purchase tickets, but unsold seats will go on sale to the general public for $25 on Oct. 17.