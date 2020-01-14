The Razorbacks are amongst several high profile programs in search of an immediately eligible quarterback for the 2020 season and sources told HawgBeat the Hogs will receive a visit from Florida grad transfer Feleipe Franks on Friday, the final day to enroll for classes this semester.

A former Rivals 4-star and the No.3 pro-style quarterback coming out of the 2016 class, Franks had 12 offers including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Franks was at one point committed to LSU and Les Miles but ultimately headed to Gainesville where he'd redshirt his first season.

In 2017, Franks became the first redshirt freshman quarterback to start for the Gators since 1988 when he started eight games. He ended up throwing for 1,438 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in head coach Jim McElwain's last season at Florida.

Dan Mullen's first season with the Gators was also Franks' first season as the full-time starter. In 13 games, including a win in the Peach Bowl, Franks threw for 2,457 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also tallied 350 rushing yards on 110 carries and seven rushing touchdowns.

Franks returned in 2019 as the incumbent starter for the Gators but was only able to play three games before a severe broken ankle injury forced him to get surgery and ended his redshirt junior season. Franks was completing passes at a career-high 76.1 percent clip before the injury with 698 yards passing, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Florida native has never been heralded as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC but for Arkansas's current situation, he'd be a nice addition to the room. Kendal Briles is dealing with a room just three scholarship quarterbacks, none of which threw more than 31 attempts in 2019.

Franks is also a top target for Les Miles and Kansas, where he reportedly visited in mid-December. Sources at Kansas indicate they don't believe Franks has made any official decisions just yet on his final location despite the enrollment deadline on Friday for both programs.