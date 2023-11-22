The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to wrap up the 2023 season Friday against the Missouri Tigers in Fayetteville, and 19 seniors will be honored prior to the game.

While the Razorbacks have 26 total seniors, not all are planning on walking. Even some of those planning on walking could still come back, too.

"Some of them have opted out of that," head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "It’ll be a lot of them out there, though. Again, I think it’s 13, might’ve been 12 that are definitely not coming back. They’re in bright red on our board, and that means they don’t even have a plus one so there’s no conversation to have. So we know those who will be out there.

"And then guys like Hudson Clark, he’ll be out there. But he has a plus one. Brady (Latham), Beaux (Limmer), all those guys have a plus one. We’ll try to figure all that out on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday of the next week. It’s obviously a dead period, so you have time to bring them in and talk to them and see what they want to do in their future, but they’ll be out there as well.

"KJ (Jefferson) will be out there and he has a plus one too. So, who knows what’s going to happen with all that stuff. But, we’ll definitely have an opportunity to talk to them, but they’ll be out there as well."

Of the 18 walking, six are super seniors, 11 are seniors with eligibility remaining and two are underclassmen. Arkansas has two super seniors not walking — Trajan Jeffcoat and Alfahiym Walcott — and eight seniors with eligibility remaining who are not walking (listed below).

Below is the list of seniors who will be recognized prior to Friday's game, plus the other seniors who chose not to walk:

Walking - super senior/out of eligibility

DL John Morgan

TE Nathan Bax

DB LaDarrius Bishop

QB Cade Fortin

DL Zach Williams

LB Antonio Grier

Walking - senior with eligibility remaining

QB KJ Jefferson

OL Brady Latham

OL Beaux Limmer

DB Dwight McGlothern

DB Hudson Clark

WR Andrew Armstrong

WR Tyrone Broden

DL Taurean Carter

DL Marcus Miller

DB Malik Chavis

DB Courtney Snelling - walk-on

Walking - underclassmen

K/P Tyler Larco - walk-on

LB Brooks Both - walk-on

Not walking - super senior/out of eligibility

S Alfahiym Walcott

DL Trajan Jeffcoat

Not walking - senior with eligibility remaining

WR Isaac TeSlaa

DL Anthony Booker Jr.

CB Kee'yon Stewart

TE Francis Sherman

DL Eric Gregory

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford

DL Jashaud Stewart

DL Keivie Rose